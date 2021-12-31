Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

