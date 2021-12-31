Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Position Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 102,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

