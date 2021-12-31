Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,830 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 234,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

