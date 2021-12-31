Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 9,187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $739.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

