Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

