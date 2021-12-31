9,767 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.10. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,436. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

