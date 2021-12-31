8i Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:LAXXU) Quiet Period To End on January 3rd

8i Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:LAXXU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 3rd. 8i Acquisition 2 had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

8i Acquisition 2 stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

