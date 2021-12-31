$88.50 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.90 million and the lowest is $86.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $83.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $343.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $345.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $367.45 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 1,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,869. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

