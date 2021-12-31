812 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $847.78. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,647. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $809.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

