7,909 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

