7,810 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

