$731.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $731.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.56 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 15,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

