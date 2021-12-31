$68.20 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $68.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.32 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $64.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $272.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.