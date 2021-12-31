$64.83 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $64.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $175.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $186.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.13 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 1,516,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.