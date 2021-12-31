6,219 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $245.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

