5,729 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

