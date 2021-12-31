56,914 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ventas by 14.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.