$546.98 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $546.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.45 million to $562.00 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $419.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $319.70 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $132.05 and a 1-year high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

