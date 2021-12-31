4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of FDMT opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 174,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

