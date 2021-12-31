$434.53 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce $434.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.10 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.69. 7,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.88. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $172.16 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

