$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.11. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.95. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

