3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.64 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

