37,608 Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $52,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 2.01. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

