3,544,357 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,544,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 47,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452,588. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.