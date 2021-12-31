325 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 325 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

