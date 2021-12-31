$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 41.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,989. Corning has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

