27,995 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average is $224.83.

