24,600 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 156.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

