23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.79, but opened at 6.98. 23andMe shares last traded at 6.64, with a volume of 5,025 shares traded.

ME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.29.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

