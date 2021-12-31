239,880 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,169,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.36. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,159. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

