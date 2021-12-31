$235.56 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $235.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.12 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $190.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ROAD opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.