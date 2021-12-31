22,963 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187,744 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $200.82 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

