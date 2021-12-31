21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.17. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,660 shares.
VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
