21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.17. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,660 shares.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.