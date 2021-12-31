$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $303.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

