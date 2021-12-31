1ST Source Bank Sells 286 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 164,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,875. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

