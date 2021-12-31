1ST Source Bank Sells 1,343 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.59. 3,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

