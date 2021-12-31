1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.45.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.43. 21,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

