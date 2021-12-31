1ST Source Bank Acquires 385 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,010. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

