1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $15,467.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00093525 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.