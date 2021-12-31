182,759 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,113,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLVT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.