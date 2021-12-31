$169.94 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $184.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

PETQ stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $662.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

