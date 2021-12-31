$156.16 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce sales of $156.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

OLPX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,594. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,450,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $11,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

