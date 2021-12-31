1,557,888 Shares in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Purchased by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,557,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,000. Joby Aviation accounts for approximately 2.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $77,233,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08. Joby Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.