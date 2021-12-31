153,233 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

