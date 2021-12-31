$133.30 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $133.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.40 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $134.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $656.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.46 million, a P/E ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

