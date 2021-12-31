$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $132.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $133.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.60 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $562.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $684.00 and a 200-day moving average of $658.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $377.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

