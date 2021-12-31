1,316 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

