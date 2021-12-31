11,615 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.41 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.