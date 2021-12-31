$1.98 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 51.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 12,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $43.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

