$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 373,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 54,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,817. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

